Japan producer level inflation data recap - highest in 13 years

The data from earlier is here: Japan PPI for July +1.1% m/m (expected 0.5%)

Reuters have a recap posted, in summary:

Japanese wholesale prices rose in July at their fastest annual pace in 13 years

global commodity inflation and a weak yen were pushing up raw material import costs for a broad range of goods

There is uncertainty, however, on whether companies will start to pass on the higher costs to households and prop up consumer inflation, which remains stuck around zero due to weak consumption, unlike in other advanced nations, analysts say.

Spot on re the CPI, its showing no signs of upward pressure.



