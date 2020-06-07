Japan Q1 final GDP -2.2% vs -2.1% expected

Most-recent estimate was -3.4%

q/q -0.6% vs -0.5% expected



Private consumption -0.8% vs -0.7% expected

Business spending +1.9% vs +1.5% expected

Prelim business spending -0.5%

The big jump in business spending led to the final reading getting a boost to -2.2% from -3.4%. Obviously that's not going to hold up into Q2, where the consensus is -8.3%. Economists still don't see any growth until Q2 of 2021.





This number along with the latest current account data (which was a huge miss) have had no impact on JPY.

