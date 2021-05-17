Japan Q1 GDP expected to show a contraction, but March month was positive

Coming up at 2350 GMT is Japanese GDP preliminary for Q1 2021

GDP sa q/q expected -1.1%, prior +2.8%

GDP annualised sa q/q expected -4.5%, prior +11.7%

GDP nominal q/q expected -1.3%, prior +2.3%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected -0.1%, prior +0.3%

Private consumption expected -1.9% q/q, prior +2.2%

Business spending expected +0.8%, prior +4.3%





Just as an aside, last week the Japan Center for Economic Research published their take on March (just that one month) GDP:

Japan's real gross domestic product gained 1.8% in March from February

exports and housing investment cited as boosting the result (exports +3%, housing investment +1.6%.)

JCER data for February also showed an expansion, by 0.3%





The contraction expected is partially attributable to private consumption weakening in the three months (January - March) due to the government's state of emergency in some major prefectures (including those with major cities of Tokyo and Osaka),