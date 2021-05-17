Japan Q1 GDP expected to show a contraction, but March month was positive
Coming up at 2350 GMT is Japanese GDP preliminary for Q1 2021
GDP sa q/q expected -1.1%, prior +2.8%
GDP annualised sa q/q expected -4.5%, prior +11.7%
GDP nominal q/q expected -1.3%, prior +2.3%
GDP deflator (an inflation indication) expected -0.1%, prior +0.3%
Private consumption expected -1.9% q/q, prior +2.2%
Business spending expected +0.8%, prior +4.3%
Just as an aside, last week the Japan Center for Economic Research published their take on March (just that one month) GDP:
- Japan's real gross domestic product gained 1.8% in March from February
- exports and housing investment cited as boosting the result (exports +3%, housing investment +1.6%.)
- JCER data for February also showed an expansion, by 0.3%