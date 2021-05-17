Japan Q1 GDP (preliminary) -1.3% q/q (SA) (vs. -1.1% expected)

January - March economic growth data from Japan - a series of misses for the headline figures, consumption not as bad as expected though

GDP sa -1.3% q/q expected -1.1%, prior +2.8%

GDP annualised sa -5.1% q/q expected -4.5%, prior +11.7%

GDP nominal -1.6% q/q expected -1.3%, prior +2.3%

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) -0.2% y/y expected -0.1%, prior +0.3%

Private consumption -1.4% q/q expected -1.9% q/q, prior +2.2%

Business spending -1.4% q/q expected +0.8%, prior +4.3% Some comments from the report:

consumption fell mainly due to eating out and car purchases

business spending (capex) declines mainly due to falls for communication equipment and vehicle production

exports rose due mainly to electronic parts, machinery

The end of Q1 marks the end of the Japanse Fical year. GDP for the fiscal year contracted 4.6%, the biggest drop ever recorded.











