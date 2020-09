The preliminary and priors for can be found here: Japan GDP preliminary for Q2 -7.8% q/q (vs. expected -7.5%)

Final is out now:

GDP sa -7.9% q/q

GDP annualised sa -28.1% q/q

GDP nominal -7.6% q/q

GDP deflator (an inflation indication) 1.3%

Private consumption -7.9% q/q

Business spending -4.7% q/q

Little change from the preliminary for GDP - Q2 saw economies around the globe crushed in the response to the virus pandemic. Japan no different.