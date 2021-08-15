Japan Q2 prelim GDP +0.3% q/q vs +0.2% expected

Q1 final reading was -1.0%

Annualized sa +1.3% vs +0.7% expected



Q1 final reading was -3.9% annualized

Private consumption +0.8% vs -0.1% expected (-1.5% prior)

External demand -0.3 pp vs -0.1 pp expected (-0.2 pp prior)

Capital expenditures +1.7% q/qvs +1.7% expected (prior -1.2%)

Exports +2.9% q/q

Domestic demand contribution +0.6 pp

The domestic economy held up better in Q2 despite covid restrictions. It's another data point that shows that the global consumer is holding up better to lockdowns than previously and increasingly learning to live with restrictions. Meanwhile, external demand is struggling with two quarters of declines.





