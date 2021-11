Japan Q3 preliminary GDP -0.8% q/q (expected -0.2%)

Japanese third quarter growth data

-0.8% q/q vs. expected -0.2% q/q, prior 0.5%

-3.0% y/y vs. expected -0.8% y/y, prior 1.9% GDP deflator (an inflation indication) -1.1% y/y. Falling 3 quarters in a row now.

Private consumption -1.1% q/q vs expected at -0.5% and prior at +0.9%

Business spending (Capex) -3.8% q/q vs. expected -0.8% and prior +2.2% Exports -2.1% q/q, the first fall in 5 quarters Q3 GDP (preliminary):Exports -2.1% q/q, the first fall in 5 quarters





Graph does not include today's data yet, but its back under the zero line for a contraction:

Comments from a Japanese data spokesman says declines in autos, household electronics consumption dragged down private demand. Auto, constructions, production were contributors to the capex decline. Comments from a Japanese data spokesman says declines in autos, household electronics consumption dragged down private demand. Auto, constructions, production were contributors to the capex decline.





---