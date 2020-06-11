Japan Quarterly Business Sentiment Index survey (Q2): large Japanese companies worst in 11 years

Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey conducted by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute (a part of Japan's Cabinet office) is conducted quarterly.

Business sentiment among large Japanese companies minus 47.6 (from -10.1 in Q1)

worst result in 11 years

3rd quarter in a row in negative territory

For medium-sized companies, negative 54.1

and for mid- to small-companies minus 61.1

each also at their worst ever



Data out a little earlier.

--

Quarterly Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey, conducted May 15

This survey analyses business leaders' assessments of and forecasts for the economy

Its purpose is to get information for tracking economic trends

It covers about 15,000 companies that have established their headquarters or principal offices in Japan and have capital stock of 10 million yen or more





