Japan reaffirms no need for state of emergency declaration at this point in time

Comments by Japanese chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga

Tokyo excluded from 'Go To' travel campaign due to surge in virus cases

But Tokyo medical system is not under any pressure

These are testing times for Japan as the government is facing increased scrutiny in efforts to reopen the economy while virus cases are surging across the country.





Tokyo has reported another daily record of 293 new virus cases today while Japan recorded over 600 virus cases yesterday, the highest since 11 April.





As the situation develops further, it will be interesting to see if this will eventually lead to the government sending a more strong message to deal with the health crisis once again - which may lead to economic disruptions - or continue down the current path.



