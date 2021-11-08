Japan real wages have fallen for the first time in 3 months

Wages data from Japan, for September 2021.

Inflation-adjusted real wages fell 0.6% y/y in September

first decline in three months

prior was +0.1% in August

The labour ministry said the decline in Sepo was due to rising inflation, the ministry uses a different CPI measure to that used by the BOJ. The ministry's CPI gauge was +0.9% year-on-year in September (fastest since December 2019)





Nominal total cash earnings +0.2% y/y in September

up for the seventh straight month

prior + 0.6%



