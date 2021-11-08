Japan real wages have fallen for the first time in 3 months

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wages data from Japan, for September 2021.

Inflation-adjusted real wages fell 0.6% y/y in September 
  • first decline in three months
  • prior was +0.1% in August
The labour ministry said the decline in Sepo was due to rising inflation, the ministry uses a different CPI measure to that used by the BOJ. The ministry's CPI gauge was +0.9% year-on-year in September (fastest since December 2019)

Nominal total cash earnings +0.2% y/y in September
  • up for the seventh straight month
  • prior + 0.6%


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose