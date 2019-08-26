Japan reportedly agrees to import additional 2.5 million tonnes of feed core from the US

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

According to Kyodo News, citing sources familiar with the matter

US Japan
Some element of progress in the US-Japan trade deal is just about the only piece of good news for risk since the weekend.

Japan having to step up here in the livestock agriculture department comes as not much of a surprise as it is one of the key pillars in both sides trying to achieve a compromise - more so now that China is seen slowing down their imports from the US.

