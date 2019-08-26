Japan reportedly agrees to import additional 2.5 million tonnes of feed core from the US
According to Kyodo News, citing sources familiar with the matter
- Trump says Japan and the US have reached a trade agreement in principle
- Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga says auto tariffs negotiation with US still in progress
Some element of progress in the US-Japan trade deal is just about the only piece of good news for risk since the weekend.
Japan having to step up here in the livestock agriculture department comes as not much of a surprise as it is one of the key pillars in both sides trying to achieve a compromise - more so now that China is seen slowing down their imports from the US.