Japan reportedly likely to appoint international policy veteran as next top currency official

Reuters reports, citing sources with knowledge of the matter

The incumbent official is Kenji Okamura, who will be stepping down next month after having served on the post for a year. He is reportedly set to be replaced by Japan MOF policy veteran, Masato Kanda, according to the report.





Just take note that Kanda has been a mainstay in Japanese policy as he had also regularly attended the BOJ meetings as a government representative in the past.