Japan reportedly posts record 7,757 new coronavirus cases today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Nippon TV reports with the national figure

That will top the record from yesterday of 7,568 daily cases as the virus situation in Japan continues to take a turn for the worse since the new year. The prevailing conditions mark a slippery slope for Japan and if things do get worse, it could very well start to bring about questions into the preparation of the Olympics later in the year.

