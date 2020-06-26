Japan records more than 100 new virus cases for the first time since 9 May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Kyodo News reports with the headline

Earlier in the day, Tokyo itself reported 54 new cases today. But across the country, the number of new cases has exceeded 100 for the first time in nearly two months.

Relative to the US, this doesn't seem like a big deal but it is all a matter of perception when viewing cases across different countries. For now, this isn't prompting any major reaction by the government yet but let's see how things go in the coming days/weeks.
