Japan reportedly set to declare state of emergency in Tokyo region from 8 January to 7 February

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

TV Asahi reports on the matter

This is very much expected since the start of the week already, with the state of emergency measures set to cover Tokyo and its neighbouring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba as well. The official announcement is likely to come tomorrow.

For today, Tokyo reported a record 1,591 new coronavirus cases today as the virus situation in Japan continues to worsen to start the new year:

