Japan reportedly to decide on Friday on whether to lift Tokyo state of emergency
Fuji News Network reports on the matter
Other prefectures are likely to see the state of emergency lifted at the end of the month, but Japanese authorities are still deciding whether to do so for Tokyo - with the state of emergency set to run until 7 March at least.
So far, the virus situation has gotten better in recent weeks for Japan, so that's a positive development that could allow for the easing of said measures.