Japan reportedly to decide on lifting state of emergency protocol for Tokyo, Osaka on 21 May

It is reported that the government will consider the situation again next week.





Despite the Japanese government arguably being stubborn and late in their efforts to contain the virus outbreak, the reported numbers did not show a massive blowup in the virus trajectory so at least the country can take heart in that.





But again, caution is still warranted if South Korea's latest development is any lesson.







Japan has confirmed a total of just over 16,000 cases as of yesterday, with the capital of Tokyo seeing about 5,000 cases reported.

Japan is likely to make an announcement to lift state of emergency protocols for most prefectures tomorrow but Tokyo and Osaka will be exempt for now at least.