Japan reportedly to help virus-hit firms with rent payment for up to six months

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports, citing draft documents on the second extra budget

Japan
  • To pay two-thirds of rent for virus-hit firms
  • To pay up to ¥1 million per month of rents
  • Rent payments will be up to six months
The fiscal stimulus keeps rolling in as the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak continues to reverberate. If anything, this just shows that it is going to take some time to shore up economic confidence not just for businesses, but consumers as well.

