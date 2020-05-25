Japan reportedly to start giving out travel vouchers from end-July
Jiji Press reports on the matter
Travel between prefectures is not encouraged until 31 May but as the summer season is coming, this is likely to try and spur domestic tourism since international visitors are pretty much non-existent and may stay that way for some time yet.
The reason why the Japanese government prefers to hand out vouchers instead of cash is because they fear doing the latter may just lead to citizens keeping the money in their bank accounts, instead of using it to bolster consumption in the economy.