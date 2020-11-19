Japan reports record 2,259 new coronavirus cases in latest update today - TBS

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

TBS reports with the national figure

This comes as Tokyo reports a record of more than 500 cases in the Japanese capital, with a few other prefectures also reporting record daily figures notably Hokkaido (+266), Aichi (+219), Osaka (+338). That will make it two consecutive days that Japan reports over 2,000 new daily cases following that of yesterday.

Japan
Meanwhile, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike is out saying that citizens need to take extra care when eating in groups. I guess that underscores the sense of urgency - or lack thereof - felt by officials for the time being as the virus situation continues to gather pace.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose