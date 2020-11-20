Japan reports record daily coronavirus cases of more than 2,400 in latest update today

Jiji News reports with the national figure

That marks three consecutive record-breaking days for the latest wave of infections in Japan, with the provisional number estimated to be 2,404 currently.









In terms of active cases across the country, it has already grown beyond the August wave as there is now a record ~19,300 active cases across Japan.





The previous peak in terms of active cases was a little over 16,000 back on 13 August.