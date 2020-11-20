Japan reports record daily coronavirus cases of more than 2,400 in latest update today

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Dollar keeps mostly little changed to start the session
-
Cable nudges a tad lower as no white smoke from Brexit negotiations just yet
-
Major indices close near session highs. Snap 2 day losing streak
-
GBPUSD moves up to all swing area and underside of broken trend line
-
AUDUSD recovering earlier declines
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday November 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday November 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 17 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday November 16 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB's de Guindos says does not think the central bank's Q4 growth projections will be met
-
ECB's Lagarde makes no reference to current monetary policy in speech today
-
RBA concerned over recent operational issues at the Australian Stock Exchange
-
RBA agenda next week is light - but Guy Debelle, Deputy Governor, will speak
-
China's one- and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) are unchanged