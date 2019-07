Japan retail sales for June +0.0% vs -0.3% estimate

Retail sales year on year 0.5% vs 0.2% expected

retail sales for June YoY 0.5% versus 0.2% estimate



retail sales for June MoM 0.0% versus -0.3% estimate



Dept store, supermarket sales YoY -0.5% versus -0.6% estimate

All three measures of sales were higher than estimates. In May, retail sales YoY rose 1.3% and MoM sales rose 0.4%. The large store sales fell -0.5%.





Overall, better than expected. The USDJPY has move to 108.59 - a few pips lower.