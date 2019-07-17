Japan - Reuters monthly Tankan report - manufacturing index falls again

The results for the Reuters July Tankan:

  • Manufacturers' sentiment index +3 (vs June +6). That is its lowest since August of 2016. 
  • Service-sector index +25 in July vs June +22
The view in 3 months, for October levels:
  • Manufacturers' sentiment index expected +4
  • Services dropping to +16
Reuters poll of 504 large- and mid-sized companies.
  • Reuters Tankan aligned with the Bank of Japan's closely watched quarterly tankan business survey out earlier this month, which showed big manufacturers' business confidence fell to a nearly three-year low in the quarter to June.

