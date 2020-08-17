Japan - Reuters Tankan (August) - manufacturing sentiment improved, still woeful

Headlines via Reuters:

Manufacturers' business mood least pessimistic in four months

Manufacturers index -33 in August vs -44 in July

Non-manufacturers index -23 in august vs -26 in July

Manufacturers November index seen at -22, non-manufacturers -26

A couple of comments from the report:

"Demand is on an improving trend compared to the first quarter but it remains at about 70% of what we had projected" a manager at a transport equipment maker

"Conditions in the domestic market are still bad," a manager at a chemicals maker wrote in the survey. "Even if quantity (of orders) returns in Asia, prices won't match that due to intensifying competition."



