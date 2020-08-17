Japan - Reuters Tankan (August) - manufacturing sentiment improved, still woeful
Reuters tankan is monthly while the BOJ's is quarterly.
Headlines via Reuters:
- Manufacturers' business mood least pessimistic in four months
- Manufacturers index -33 in August vs -44 in July
- Non-manufacturers index -23 in august vs -26 in July
- Manufacturers November index seen at -22, non-manufacturers -26
A couple of comments from the report:
- "Demand is on an improving trend compared to the first quarter but it remains at about 70% of what we had projected" a manager at a transport equipment maker
- "Conditions in the domestic market are still bad," a manager at a chemicals maker wrote in the survey. "Even if quantity (of orders) returns in Asia, prices won't match that due to intensifying competition."