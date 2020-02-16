Japan - Reuters Tankan for Feb shows slight improvement

Reuters monthly poll tracks the Bank of Japan's key tankan quarterly survey





Japan manufacturers index -5 in February vs -6 in January

non-manufacturers index +15 vs January +14

Japan manufacturers May index seen at -5, non-manufacturers +15





One of the comments from the poll of firms:

"Just as the domestic economy's slump following the sales tax hike is becoming evident, the coronavirus spread has made China-bound exports totally unclear"

---





Reuters poll of 502 large- and mid-sized companies, in which 245 firms replied

indexes are calculated by subtracting the percentage of pessimistic respondents from optimistic ones



