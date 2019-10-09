Japan - Reuters Tankan poll shows manufacturer outlook less pessimistic, service-sector sentiment three-month high
The Reuters Tankan seeks to track the BOJ report. Reuters is monthly, BOJ Tankan is quarterly.
Japanese manufacturers' business outlook was less pessimistic in October
service-sector sentiment rose to a three-month high
manufacturers voiced worry about the protracted trade war and slowdown in China's economy
some Japanese firms do not see the impact of the global slowdown immediately hurting the economy
Sentiment index for manufacturers minus 5,
- up two points from the prior month's 6-1/2-year low of minus 7
- index is expected to minus 6 in January
service-sector index climbed to plus 25
- from plus 19 in the previous month
- led by retailers who have likely benefited from consumers rushing to beat the Oct. 1 sales tax which went up to 10% from 8%
Poll of 504 large- and mid-sized companies, in which 248 firms responded
- conducted Sept. 26 to Oct. 7