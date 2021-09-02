Japan ruling party contender Kishida promises further fiscal support for economy

Fumio Kishida is a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), an MP and former foreign minister,

He is contesting the party's presidential election ahead of the general election.





Remarks (these via Reuters):

some people feel govt may be optimistic about coronavirus situation

aim to finish vaccination for all those who want it by end November

must accelerate vaccination, availability of medicine to achieve normality

govt to give full support for development by year end of coronavirus oral drugs

must compile economic stimulus package to get public cooperation in containing flow of people, increase hospital beds

need to swiftly carry out economic measures worth tens of trillion of yen to cope with coronavirus pain

need to implement business continuation support including payouts to households and businesses

to provide cash payouts to non-regular workers, women and households with children, who face difficult situation due to coronavirus

to aim to bring socioeconomic activity close to normal levels as quickly as possible

calls for thoroughly curbing flow of people, securing hospital beds and medical personnel to cope with variants until normality is achieved

calls for strengthening crisis response measures through law revision and establishment of "health crisis control agency" Some positive comments there indeed, but must be taken with a grain of salt given his electioneering.




