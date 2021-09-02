Japan ruling party contender Kishida promises further fiscal support for economy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Fumio Kishida is a member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), an MP and former foreign minister,

He is contesting the party's presidential election ahead of the general election.

Remarks (these via Reuters):

  •  some people feel govt may be optimistic about coronavirus situation
  • aim to finish vaccination for all those who want it by end November
  • must accelerate vaccination, availability of medicine to achieve normality
  • govt to give full support for development by year end of coronavirus oral drugs
  • must compile economic stimulus package to get public cooperation in containing flow of people, increase hospital beds
  • need to swiftly carry out economic measures worth tens of trillion of yen to cope with coronavirus pain
  • need to implement business continuation support including payouts to households and businesses
  • to provide cash payouts to non-regular workers, women and households with children, who face difficult situation due to coronavirus
  • to aim to bring socioeconomic activity close to normal levels as quickly as possible
  • calls for thoroughly curbing flow of people, securing hospital beds and medical personnel to cope with variants until normality is achieved
  • calls for strengthening crisis response measures through law revision and establishment of "health crisis control agency"

Some positive comments there indeed, but must be taken with a grain of salt given his electioneering. 

