Japan ruling party, LDP, reportedly set to hold leadership vote on 14 September

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Jiji Press reports on the matter

This of course comes in the wake of the surprise resignation by prime minister Shinzo Abe last week, so the vote here is to decide on his successor.
