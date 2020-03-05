Japan ruling party policy chief says virus response requires rate cuts larger than during 'Lehman shock'

Japan ruling LDP party policy chief Kishida remarks





The virus hit to the economy will be worse than during the 'Lehman shock'

Requires interest rate cuts larger than what was seen at the time

Just remember that monetary policy can do little against a major supply-side shock so long as the virus continues to threaten governments into drastic action like we are seeing now.





But politicians will keep pushing central banks to do something because they need to allocate resources elsewhere to serve their other agendas in order to stay in power.





Japan is in a bit of a pickle now with Abe already having introduced a major stimulus package towards the end of last year and the BOJ pretty much exhausted in terms of policy options at their disposal. Then, there's also the Olympics to consider.





You can bet Abe is surely regretting that consumption tax hike in October last year.



