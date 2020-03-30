Japan set to issue ¥16 trillion in additional government bonds to fund stimulus package - sources

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter

Japan will be issuing the bonds from July onwards to fund stimulus in combating the economic fallout from the virus outbreak across the country. That will surely whet the BOJ's appetite.
