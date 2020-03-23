Japan said to tell IOC that they are ready to accept Olympics delay if decided
Kyodo News reports on the matterIt looks like Japan is slowly coming to terms with the notion the Olympics may not take place in the summer this year. They are now leaning towards the idea of postponing the dates but remain adamant that the games will not be cancelled altogether.
That said, even a postponement will deal a serious blow to Japan due to the costs of scheduling and organising everything to fall into place this summer.