Japan says 2 people from the coronavirus cruise ship have died

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Diamond Princess was moored in Yokohama harbour under quarantine.

NHK report 
  • 2 of the passengers have died
  • a man and a women in their 80s
  • Japanese nationals
That's it for details as of now. 

