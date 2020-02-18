Japan says another 88 people from Diamond Princess cruise has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

That brings the total tally to 542 cases for the cruise alone







Tests are still ongoing and is likely to reveal more and more people contracting the disease in the coming days, which is rather terrifying if you consider the chances of even letting one person carrying the virus around in any major city in the world.

It is sad to say but this cruise ship scenario is quite an eye-opener on how contagious the new coronavirus actually is. There are about 3,500 people on board - including passengers and crew - and already 15% of them have been infected.