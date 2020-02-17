Japan says it has 520 coronavirus patients; most from cruise ship

Olympic organizers undoubtedly nervous

The biggest event of the summer will be the Tokyo olympics starting on July 24. With today's disastrous Q4 GDP numbers and the risk of a very-slow Q1, Japan is on the verge of recession.







Today officials there updated coronavirus figures and there are now 520 cases in Japan. The tally for the Diamond Jubilee cruise ship is now 454 but there are also 53 domestic cases and more evidence of local transmission with families of hospitalized patients infected, nurses and employees of the ministry of health.





The WHO is starting a press briefing on the latest virus numbers now.

