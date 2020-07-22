Japan: Not thinking of excluding Osaka from tourism campaign despite record daily virus infections

Comments by Japan's chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga

The remark above comes after Osaka reported a provisional tally of ~120 new virus cases, the highest single-day count for the prefecture.





But the government reaffirms that there is no need to exclude Osaka from its 'Go To' travel campaign for now, which is coming under heavy scrutiny over mixed messaging considering that the virus cases are rising across the country.





The virus trajectory certainly isn't pretty to say the least as we can see the curve starting to steepen across other prefectures - not just in Tokyo:



