Japan says that it is in the final stages of talks with China for resumption of travel

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese foreign minister, Toshimitsu Motegi

Japan and China has endured a bit of a rocky relationship as of late, with China president Xi having called off his visit to Japan back in July amid the Hong Kong saga.

But it appears that new Japanese prime minister Suga is off to a good start in repairing the bridge, with both sides coming close to agreeing on resuming travel it seems.

If anything, this is a positive for both sides as it may see tourism activity pick up. However, virus developments will continue to pose a risk in the meantime.

