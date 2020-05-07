Japan says that may lift state of emergency in some areas around 14 May

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
NZD/USD gains limited by key near-term levels for now
-
AUD/USD battle shifts to the 200-hour moving average, sellers defend first key test
-
AUD/USD inches higher as buyers start to wrestle back some near-term control
-
Pound nudges a little higher as traders digest BOE policy decision
-
Pound keeps a little weaker ahead of the BOE
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOE's Bailey: We are not out of monetary policy tools
-
ECB's de Guindos repeats that fiscal response to the crisis is very important
-
ECB's de Guindos: ECB does not target the exchange rate
-
ECB's de Guindos: ECB stands ready to make further adjustments to current measures
-
BOE's Bailey: Expects economic recovery to be much more rapid than from the global financial crisis