Japan says that may lift state of emergency in some areas around 14 May

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura

Japan prime minister Abe confirmed to extend the nationwide state of emergency to 31 May, but said that there will be a review 10 days from the announcement earlier in the week i.e. on 14 May. So, this ties back to their resolve to try and lift the measures as soon as possible for some cities/prefectures.
