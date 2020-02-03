Japan says that not considering cancelling Olympics over coronavirus outbreak

It is still a bit too early for this discussion









Meanwhile, Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, is saying that they are in close contact with relevant groups to keep the coronavirus outbreak from impacting the Olympics.





It would be a real bummer for the Japanese economy if we do see some unforeseen and catastrophic circumstance in which the Olympics will be forced to be postponed/cancelled.





But Japan's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, is just making it clear for the time being - in case there were any concerns involving the matter.