Japan says that there is no change to plans for further reopening on 19 June

Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, reaffirms the government's plans to continue with reopening plans









From 19 June onwards, the Japanese pro baseball league will be allowed to resume and Universal Studios will also officially reopen (soft reopening was already on 8 June).





I will repeat that governments will find it more difficult now to reimpose restrictions even if new cases start popping up, because of the economic damage associated.





That means we are likely not to see a major global economic carnage as we saw back in March to April, but this threatens any recovery process and is still a major setback nonetheless. In turn, that will have a say in impacting risk assets - like today - as well.

This comes amid the backdrop of a rise in the number of new coronavirus infections in Tokyo (47 cases yesterday, another 50 new cases today), although local officials are attributing it to "more active testing" instead.