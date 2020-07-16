Japan says to exclude Tokyo from 'Go To' travel campaign
The campaign will begin as scheduled on 22 July with the exception of TokyoSome preface to the campaign earlier in the day here.
It is a prudent step to ensure that Tokyo citizens and those from other prefectures are more cautious when travelling domestically during the campaign period, but the issue is that virus cases are also starting to pick up in the likes of Osaka and Kanagawa again.
Only time will tell whether or not this move is going to blow up in the government's face.