Japan says to lay out emergency policies to combat virus impact as soon as next week
Japanese chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, remarksAs mentioned before, Japan is one of the countries that will be the hardest hit by the virus impact amid its strong trade ties with China as well as from a tourism perspective - Japan tends to see a lot of Chinese tourists, especially during Sakura season (coming soon).
This will all no doubt weigh further on the Japanese economy in Q1 this year and it looks like the government isn't going to take any chances, even after providing support via its economic stimulus package announced towards the end of last year.