Japan says total size of stimulus about 26 trillion yen

The stimulus is official

Reports earlier had it at 25 trillion yen. The direct fiscal measures will be 13.2 trillion with the rest coming from private sector partnerships. Actual spending will be 9.4 trillion yen and there will be an extra budget at 4.3 trillion yen.







This should be good for corporate sentiment but economists note that isn't a classic near-term stimulus so it might not be felt much in 2020.





The government estimates the stimulus will boost real GDP by 1.4 percentage points.

