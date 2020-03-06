Japan says will adopt necessary policies without hesitation while closely monitoring virus impact

Japan economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, remarks in a statement

  • Coronavirus impact is spreading globally, impacting Japanese economy
  • Says will adopt economic and fiscal policies without hesitation if needed
  • Closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus outbreak
With USD/JPY making its way back towards 105.00, there appears to be little that Japanese lawmakers and policymakers can do to limit the yen strength.

Jawboning is definitely one of the options but I would expect those calls to be easily drowned out by coronavirus headlines soon enough if we do see them.

The BOJ has been saying that it still has policy room to ease further. Well, there's no better time to prove that they have not just 'more bark than bite' than the present.

