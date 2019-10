Via the Nikkei, a side effect of the weaker yuan and weaker economic growth in China

"Chinese customers have been shopping less at department stores"

This is a big deal for Japan, as Chinese tourists account for 30% of all spending by foreign visitors to Japan.





Add in the new sales tax hike and Japanese retail figures ahead may not be pretty .





No end in sight for BOJ easing, but we know that. BOJ reiterating ti again today: