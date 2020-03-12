Japan senior MoF official says US stock fall may be due to disappointment over Trump's economic and fiscal policies
Wow - this is incredibly blunt coming from Japan. Unprecedented.
More:
- need to closely monitor markets, may need to consider holding MoF, FSA, BOJ meeting
- senior financial officials from G7 nations confirmed close cooperation in meeting on Thursday
- no one in financial markets has been able to fully digest coronavirus impact amid uncertainties
- market movements may be reflecting hope for more action by financial authorities
