Japan September consumer confidence 35.6 vs 36.5 expected

Japanese Cabinet Office





prior 37.1

The index here measures the households' confidence on the economy. A minor indicator of financial confidence. The country has now raised its sales tax to 8% from 10% to fund social welfare programmes, pay down public debt and pre-school education with about half revenues pledged to fund free healthcare. It is probably not surprising that public confidence is low after a sales tax hike. Confidence now at its lowest point since 2011.