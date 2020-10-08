Japan September economy watchers survey current conditions 49.3 vs 44.9 expected
Latest data released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 8 October 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. The reading is a survey on workers to measure up consumer spending and current economic conditions.
- Prior 43.9
- Outlook 48.3 vs 44.0 expected
- Prior 42.4
The boost in the headline reading sees it jump to its highest level since April 2018. That's a significant boost in sentiment but we'll have to see how all of this translates to hard data in due time and if the nature of the recovery can be sustained going into next year.