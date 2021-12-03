Japan services PMI for November 53.0 (vs. 50.7 prior)
Jibun Bank Japan Services and Composite PMIs for November improved as coronavirus states of emergency declaration eased back.
Services 53.0
- prior 50.7
- new orders to their highest since January 2020
Composite 53.3
From the report, in brief:
- Despite increasing demand and evidence of pressure on capacity, Japanese service providers decreased staffing levels for the first time since July.
- Both manufacturers and services firms pointed to prominent rises in cost pressures in November, with average input prices rising at the fastest pace since August 2008.