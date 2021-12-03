Japan services PMI for November 53.0 (vs. 50.7 prior)

Jibun Bank Japan Services and Composite PMIs for November improved as coronavirus states of emergency declaration eased back.

Services 53.0

prior 50.7

new orders to their highest since January 2020

Composite 53.3

prior 50.7

Despite increasing demand and evidence of pressure on capacity, Japanese service providers decreased staffing levels for the first time since July.

Both manufacturers and services firms pointed to prominent rises in cost pressures in November, with average input prices rising at the fastest pace since August 2008.

From the report, in brief: