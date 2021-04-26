Japan Services PPI for March, first increase in half a year - recap

Via Reuters some points on the release:

first increase in six months

part of the rise was due to the base effect of last year's plunge

television and internet advertisement fees were up on demand from cellphone carriers and other services

Cargo transportation prices also rebounded on tighter supply as airlines slashed the number of flights

"There might have been some pent-up demand in March that drove up prices, though there's huge uncertainty on the outlook given the new state of emergency," Shigeru Shimizu, head of the Bank of Japan's price statistics division, told a briefing.



