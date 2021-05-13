Japan set to introduce more stringent coronavirus restrictions in 5 more prefectures

Japanese media report on extending COVID-19 restrictions more widely

measures are likely to include early closure each evening for restaurants

to come into effect from Sunday, May 16 through June 1

To be brought in for some municipalities in

Gunma,

Ishikawa,

Okayama,

Hiroshima

Kumamoto

Eight areas are currently under a similar quasi-state of emergency

Hokkaido,

Saitama,

Chiba,

Kanagawa,

Gifu,

Mie,

Ehime,

Okinawa

Japan PM Suga:













The new measures fall short of a state of emergency in the five prefectures