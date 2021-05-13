Japan set to introduce more stringent coronavirus restrictions in 5 more prefectures

Japanese media report on extending COVID-19 restrictions more widely

The new measures fall short of a state of emergency in the five prefectures
  • measures are likely to include early closure each evening for restaurants
  • to come into effect from Sunday, May 16 through June 1
To be brought in for some municipalities in 
  • Gunma, 
  • Ishikawa, 
  • Okayama, 
  • Hiroshima 
  • Kumamoto
Eight areas are currently under a similar quasi-state of emergency
  • Hokkaido, 
  • Saitama, 
  • Chiba, 
  • Kanagawa, 
  • Gifu, 
  • Mie, 
  • Ehime,
  • Okinawa
Japan PM Suga:
