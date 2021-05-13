Japan set to introduce more stringent coronavirus restrictions in 5 more prefectures
Japanese media report on extending COVID-19 restrictions more widelyThe new measures fall short of a state of emergency in the five prefectures
- measures are likely to include early closure each evening for restaurants
- to come into effect from Sunday, May 16 through June 1
To be brought in for some municipalities in
- Gunma,
- Ishikawa,
- Okayama,
- Hiroshima
- Kumamoto
Eight areas are currently under a similar quasi-state of emergency
- Hokkaido,
- Saitama,
- Chiba,
- Kanagawa,
- Gifu,
- Mie,
- Ehime,
- Okinawa
Japan PM Suga: